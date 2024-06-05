GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.27

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.27 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 1182343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Tobam bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $69,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

