GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89. 17,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 110,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

GH Research Trading Down 18.4 %

The company has a market cap of $629.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GH Research by 80.1% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after buying an additional 664,381 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

