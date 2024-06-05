Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 3.8%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 2,264,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 33,214,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DNA. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,975 shares of company stock valued at $313,834. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 109,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,221 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,412,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 216,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

