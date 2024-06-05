GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 million-$737.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.7 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.34-0.37 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Barclays reduced their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.09.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $142,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.