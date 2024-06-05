Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRET remained flat at $19.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

