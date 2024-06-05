goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $190.00

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$190.00 and last traded at C$188.52, with a volume of 38634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$185.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GSY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$208.80.

goeasy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$173.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a current ratio of 26.61 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$357.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.44 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 17.2156863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Further Reading

