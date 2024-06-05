Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $0.47 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $42.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Resource by 200.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

