Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Gold Royalty from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GROY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,391. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.21.

