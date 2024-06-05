Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Gary Bullard Acquires 3,000 Shares

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard acquired 3,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 550 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,140.29).

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

Shares of GHH stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 542 ($6.94). The company had a trading volume of 117,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,598. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.78 million, a PE ratio of 3,387.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 552.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 560.27. Gooch & Housego PLC has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.77) and a one year high of GBX 685.66 ($8.78).

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is 8,125.00%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

Featured Stories

