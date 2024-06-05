Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.25 Per Share

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Good Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of LON GOOD opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £47.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,520.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 299.66. Good Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 426 ($5.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Good Energy Group

In other Good Energy Group news, insider Rupert Sanderson purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £11,712 ($15,005.77). In other news, insider Rupert Sanderson acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £11,712 ($15,005.77). Also, insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges acquired 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,638.57). 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

