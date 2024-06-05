GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.48

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 9050222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

