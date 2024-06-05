Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 111,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 314,697 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $9.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $723.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,745,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,294,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,884 shares of company stock worth $849,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 357,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 396,320 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

