Grin Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $133,178.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,610.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.59 or 0.00675300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00118070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00041409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00229265 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00088715 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.