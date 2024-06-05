GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading 13.2% Higher

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Free Report) was up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
GT Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83.
GT Gold Company Profile
GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GT Gold
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.