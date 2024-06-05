Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Guardant Health by 10.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

