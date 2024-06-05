Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GUG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

