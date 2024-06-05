Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GOF stock remained flat at $14.81 during trading on Wednesday. 104,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.37.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
