Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $108.05, but opened at $123.59. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $122.34, with a volume of 313,144 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.42.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 648.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 61.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -197.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.86.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

