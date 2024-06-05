H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,843 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.05% of H World Group worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in H World Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 434,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of H World Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. 1,026,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

