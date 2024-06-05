Harford Bank (HFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Harford Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HFBK remained flat at $32.20 on Wednesday. Harford Bank has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.
Harford Bank Company Profile
