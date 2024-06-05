Harford Bank (HFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Harford Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HFBK remained flat at $32.20 on Wednesday. Harford Bank has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

Harford Bank Company Profile

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

