Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $29.71. 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

About Hartford Longevity Economy ETF

The Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Longevity Economy index. The fund tracks an index of US companies expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. HLGE was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

