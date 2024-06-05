Head-To-Head Comparison: PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -66.12% -41.35% -27.92% Stevanato Group 12.57% 12.61% 7.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Stevanato Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus target price of $61.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.05%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Stevanato Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 25.41 -$105.90 million ($2.12) -31.74 Stevanato Group $1.17 billion N/A $157.62 million €0.55 ($0.60) 34.56

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

