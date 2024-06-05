Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $52.90 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00051132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,471 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.5256 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10252299 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $52,870,973.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

