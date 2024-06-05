Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $195.82

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195.82 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 195.50 ($2.50), with a volume of 141693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.50 ($2.49).
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.48. The company has a market capitalization of £415.97 million, a PE ratio of 558.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.
Henderson European Focus Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.
About Henderson European Focus Trust
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson European Focus Trust
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.