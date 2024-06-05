Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,626,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,541,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

