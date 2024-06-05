Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $17.00 at UBS Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 12.7 %

NYSE HPE traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,049,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,981,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.