Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,332 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 472.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 134,015 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 258,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

