Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,107,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,601 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 4.16% of Hillman Solutions worth $74,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,190 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after buying an additional 1,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 663,417 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,717,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 320,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 162,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,179. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

