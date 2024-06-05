Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 527 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,328,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $78.15. 1,957,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

