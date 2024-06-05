Holderness Investments Co. Buys Shares of 2,825 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,825 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 2,611,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,038. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

