Holderness Investments Co. Has $261,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,863,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $42,220,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $39,619,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 605,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

