Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 509,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 93,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CSX by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,611,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,554,000 after purchasing an additional 497,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 293,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 8,229,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,099,589. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Company Profile



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

