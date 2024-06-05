Holderness Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 1,496 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.62. 1,614,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,679. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.13 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.