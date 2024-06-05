Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,368,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311,901. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

