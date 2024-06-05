Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,283,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,479,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 239,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,471,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,746,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $243.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

