HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.00

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €80.00 ($86.96) and last traded at €79.60 ($86.52), with a volume of 12758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €77.50 ($84.24).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €75.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

