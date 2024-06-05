Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.40. 582,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

