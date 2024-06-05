Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
IMRX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Immuneering
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Immuneering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immuneering Price Performance
IMRX opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.59. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $11.92.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
