Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

IMRX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other Immuneering news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,415.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Immuneering news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,415.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann E. Berman bought 57,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $123,465.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,700.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Immuneering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMRX opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.59. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $11.92.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

