Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,924 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand worth $30,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.74. 2,221,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

