Insider Buying: Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDAGet Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.64 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of A$26,610.00 ($17,859.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

