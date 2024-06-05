Insider Buying: Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.64 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of A$26,610.00 ($17,859.06).
Codan Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Codan Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Codan
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.