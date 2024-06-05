Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Sells 8,415 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rayment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $260,545.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $277.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,108. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $163.62 and a one year high of $286.65.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

