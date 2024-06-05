Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 10,745 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,176,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,574,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,483. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 340.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
