Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells 2,687 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,687 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $371,047.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $420,390.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92.

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $443,680.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.63. 1,160,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,174. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $141.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 714,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

