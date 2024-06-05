Insider Selling: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director Sells 27,027 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $83,243.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance
GPMT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,643. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.78.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.20%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -25.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GPMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
