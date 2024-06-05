Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells 56,623 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LivaNova Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,743. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

