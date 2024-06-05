Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.59, for a total value of $17,273,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,914,477.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $60.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,224.40. 52,409,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,015,832. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,224.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $922.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $737.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $3,922,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

