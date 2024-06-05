Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.73% of Installed Building Products worth $38,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,830,000 after purchasing an additional 179,004 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $58,696,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

