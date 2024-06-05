Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PODD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.81. 563,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,087. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $298.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

