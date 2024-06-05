Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 4,839 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $8.30.

The company has a market cap of $468.13 million, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

