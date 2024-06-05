Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

IBKR stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $129.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

